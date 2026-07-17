Emma Spellman's Articles

Industry Marketing Manager

Emma is the Industry Marketing Manager for Financial Services at Fingerprint with over eight years of experience building B2B marketing strategies that integrate messaging, positioning, and enablement to drive business impact. At Fingerprint, she focuses on helping financial institutions and financial technology companies understand the importance and advantages of integrating a device intelligence layer into their fraud prevention stack. In her free time, she loves to walk her dog, go to sporting events with her husband, and take pilates with her mom.