New We now detect Meta Muse Learn how
Make sure your
E-commerce Fraud Prevention Software_
Make sure your
shop is secure
From the first visit to checkout. Build stronger, smoother e-commerce experiences with advanced device intelligence.
Trusted by e-commerce leaders worldwide
The Fingerprint difference_
Protect revenue. Reduce friction.
Stop fraudsters.
Take charge against credit card chargebacks
Cut fraudulent transactions by accurately tying cardholders to purchases.Learn More ↗
Improve
Win-Rates
Stop
Card-Not-Present
Limit
Financial Losses
Curtail abuse of discounts & loyalty programs
Boost sales and get clearer metrics with more secure promotions.Learn More ↗
Curb
Bot-Driven Attacks
Enforce
Offer Limits
Protect
Inventories
Eliminate account fraud without harming UX
Stop scammers and deliver a better shopping experience for returning customers.Learn More ↗
Prevent
Sign-Up Exploits
Deliver
Personalized Offers
Reinforce
User Trust
Tutorials_
Get started fast with our tutorials
See how you can identify visitors and stop ecommerce fraud with step-by-step guides.Learn More
/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Deposit to
Bank
Fee $3.41
Stop transactions from high-risk devices
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Challenge suspicious logins
/login
Enter your 4-digit code
4
2
9
Resend code
Challenge suspicious logins
/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Stop promo abuse
Why Fingerprint_
E-commerce companies trust us
for world-class fraud prevention.
E-commerce companies
trust us for world-class
fraud prevention.
Network Signals AI & Bots Signals Behavioral Signals Device Signals
You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.
Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.
SOC 2
AICPA
We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.
You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.
GDPR
We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology.
1
npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro
Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.
G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Success Stories_
How Korsit reduces
payment fraud
with Fingerprint
How Korsit reduces Learn More ↗
payment fraud
with Fingerprint
“We heavily rely on Fingerprint's signals to power our internal fraud detection solution. We are now able to allow customers to make purchases without creating an account.”
Pepijn JansenFraud Prevention Officer@Korsit
Success Stories_
How Skipify delivers frictionless checkouts with Fingerprint
How Skipify delivers Learn More ↗
frictionless checkouts
with Fingerprint
“Fingerprint is completely powering Skipify's device recognition feature. It allows us to unify the returning shopper experience.”
Melissa RowlandsLead Software Engineer@Skipify
Contact us_
See why hundreds of
e-commerce innovators
trust Fingerprint
See why hundreds
of e-commerce
innovators trust
Fingerprint
Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.