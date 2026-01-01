New We now detect Meta Muse Learn how

E-commerce Fraud Prevention Software_

Make sure your
shop is secure

From the first visit to checkout. Build stronger, smoother e-commerce experiences with advanced device intelligence.

Get Started Contact Sales

Trusted by e-commerce leaders worldwide

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The Fingerprint difference_

Protect revenue. Reduce friction.
Stop fraudsters.

Take charge against credit card chargebacks

Cut fraudulent transactions by accurately tying cardholders to purchases.

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Improve
Win-Rates
Stop
Card-Not-Present
Limit
Financial Losses

Curtail abuse of discounts & loyalty programs

Boost sales and get clearer metrics with more secure promotions.

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Curb
Bot-Driven Attacks
Enforce
Offer Limits
Protect
Inventories

Eliminate account fraud without harming UX

Stop scammers and deliver a better shopping experience for returning customers.

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Prevent
Sign-Up Exploits
Deliver
Personalized Offers
Reinforce
User Trust
Tutorials_

Get started fast with our tutorials

See how you can identify visitors and stop ecommerce fraud with step-by-step guides.

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/withdraw
Bitcoin
0.08
Sell
Deposit to
Bank
Fee $3.41

Stop transactions from high-risk devices

/login

Challenge suspicious logins

/login

Challenge suspicious logins

/cart
Coupon code
SPRING
Apply coupon

Stop promo abuse

Why Fingerprint_

E-commerce companies trust us
for world-class fraud prevention.

E-commerce companies
trust us for world-class
fraud prevention.

Network Signals AI & Bots Signals Behavioral Signals Device Signals

You can analyze signals from any browser and mobile device.

Built by and for developers with ready-to-use APIs, SDKs, and webhooks.

SOC 2
AICPA

We are enterprise-grade compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and ISO 27001 certifications.

You can get started in minutes with just a few lines of code.

GDPR

We're the original fingerprinting library with bleeding-edge detection and privacy technology. 

1npm install @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro

Accurate and stable VisitorIDs persist
for months, not days.

G2
GITHUB
28k+ Stars
Success Stories_

How Korsit reduces
payment fraud
with Fingerprint

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Korsit
We heavily rely on Fingerprint's signals to power our internal fraud detection solution. We are now able to allow customers to make purchases without creating an account.
Pepijn Jansen
Pepijn JansenFraud Prevention Officer@Korsit
Success Stories_

How Skipify delivers frictionless checkouts with Fingerprint

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Skipify
Fingerprint is completely powering Skipify's device recognition feature. It allows us to unify the returning shopper experience.
Melissa Rowlands
Melissa RowlandsLead Software Engineer@Skipify
Contact us_

See why hundreds of
e-commerce innovators
trust Fingerprint

Talk to our sales team about plans, pricing, enterprise contracts, or request a demo.

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