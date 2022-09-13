Jennifer Marsh's Articles

Here is some text for my bio: I'm a software developer with a strong interest in cybersecurity. As an amateur hacker, I appreciate the many ways hackers find exploits in vulnerable code and love to read and write about the latest hacks. I aspire to get my first bounty, but I love educating users and developers on the ways they can protect their data.
Your login page is a perfect target for hackers because it serves as the primary defense between the internet and sensitive data. Most web applications allow users to log into accounts and view sensitive information. If your login page isn’t secure, you’re likely making these five mistakes.
There are several different types of loan fraud. One of the most common forms of loan fraud is application fraud, which involves falsely applying for a loan by providing inaccurate or incomplete information on an application form. This could include providing false employment history or exaggerating your income level in order to obtain a larger loan.