The invisible bot detection API for developers and fraud teams

Add frictionless bot and AI detection to your site in 10 lines of code.

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Editor Get API key
export async function attemptSignup({ username, password, eventId }) {
// ...
const event = await fpServerApiClient.getEvent(eventId);
const botDetected = event.bot !== "not_detected";
if (botDetected) {
return { success: false, error: "Sign up failed." };
}
// ...
}
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The new standard

CAPTCHA was built for a different internet. Now it punishes your real users, breaks AI agents, and lets bad bots through anyway.

Read the docs
Developers

Bot detection that doesn't get in the way of users, agents, or your stack.

Maintain a user experience that is seamless, agent-friendly, and safe against even the most sophisticated malicious bots. Bot Detection is available for the frontend libraries you already use.

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// checkout.ts
const botDetected = event.bot !== "not_detected";
if (botDetected) {
  return {
    success: false,
    error: "Bot detected. Transaction blocked.",
  };
}

No challenges. Safe and frictionless UX.

Distinguish helpful automations and malicious bots without forcing obscure, legacy challenges onto humans. Your user experience stays seamless and safe.

dashboard.fingerprint.com/events
  • ChatGPT Agent
    signed
  • Gemini Deep Research
    verified
  • AdsPower FlowerBrowser
    unknown
  • Cloudflare Radar URL Scanner
    signed
  • Bedrock AgentCore
    signed
  • Gemini NotebookLM
    verified
  • DuckAssistBot
    verified
  • Browserbase Agent
    signed
  • Claude-User
    verified
  • Notte Browser
    signed
  • Anchor Browser
    signed
  • ChatGPT-User
    verified
  • AdsPower SunBrowser
    unknown
  • Manus Agent
    signed
  • Cloudflare Browser Rendering
    signed

Agent-aware. Identify every bot.

AI agents are now part of how the internet works. Fingerprint reliably determines if bots visiting your site should be allowed or blocked, with new bots added regularly.

api.fpjs.io/v4/events/{event_id}

More signals than just bot detection. One endpoint...

Not all bots are bad. Not all humans are good. Determine the real intent behind your traffic, automated or not, with Fingerprint's bleeding-edge signals.

docs.fingerprint.com
Web

...that works with your stack.

If your app runs JavaScript, it can run Bot Detection. Use the libraries you already know: Next.js, Angular, Vue, Svelte, or more. Consume the data with any backend.

Rules Engine

Deploy rules to block sophisticated bots,
without writing any code.

Use Fingerprint Bot Detection with additional signals to monitor and block more sophisticated fraudsters and attacks on your site.

Start building for free Use this template
Start1. Identify Visitors
Browser Bot is Bad2. Block with response
If
Browser Bot is bad
Then
Block with response
Developer Tools is true3. Block with response
If
Developer Tools is true
Then
Block with response
Anti-Detect Browser is true4. Block with response
If
Anti-Detect Browser is true
Then
Block with response
Virtual Machine & datacenter IP5. Block with response
If
Virtual Machine is true
and
IPv4 Data Center IP is true
or
IPv6 Data Center IP is true
Then
Block with response
Built on open-source

Maintained and trusted by the best

Bot Detection is built on Fingerprint open-source01 libraries. So powerful, competitors use our signals under the hood.

Org GitHub stars
31.2K+
Monthly NPM downloads
5,400,000+
Even a few bots can destroy confidence in a study. With Fingerprint, we’re able to deliver what we believe is the highest data quality in the market and that trust is fundamental to our growth.
Geart van Dam Co-founder & CEO, Northsea

Add invisible bot detection to your site today

Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.

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