The invisible
bot detection API
for developers and fraud teams
Add frictionless bot and AI detection to your site in 10 lines of code.
export async function attemptSignup({ username, password, eventId }) { // ... const event = await fpServerApiClient.getEvent(eventId); const botDetected = event.bot !== "not_detected"; if (botDetected) { return { success: false, error: "Sign up failed." }; } // ...}
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CAPTCHA was built for a different internet. Now it punishes your real users, breaks AI agents, and lets bad bots through anyway.
Homepage
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Fake signups
Stop new account fraud, where bots create multiple fake accounts to exploit sign-up bonuses, free trials, or other incentives.
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Bot checkouts
Protect your checkout from coupon abuse, where bots repeatedly redeem a discount code meant for one-per-user use.
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Account takeovers
Identify and block attackers using bots to rapidly test stolen usernames and passwords across many accounts at scale.
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Content scraping
Monitor and block automated scraping that copies pricing, listings, and proprietary content while allowing legitimate crawlers.
Bot detection that doesn't get in the way
of users, agents, or your stack.
Maintain a user experience that is seamless, agent-friendly, and safe against even the most sophisticated malicious bots. Bot Detection is available for the frontend libraries you already use.
Deploy rules to block sophisticated bots,
without writing any code.
Use Fingerprint Bot Detection with additional signals to monitor and block more sophisticated fraudsters and attacks on your site.
Maintained and trusted by the best
Bot Detection is built on Fingerprint open-source01 libraries. So powerful, competitors use our signals under the hood.
- Org GitHub stars
- 31.2K+
- Monthly NPM downloads
- 5,400,000+
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.