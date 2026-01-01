Fraud Score
Predict and detect fraud
with greater precision
Enhance fraud prevention with specialized ML models that learn from your data and deliver an actionable score for each fraud use case.
Install guide for AI agents: https://fingerprint.com/get-started.md. Or run
npx fingerprint or
npx skills add fingerprintjs/skills.
Or open in Claude Code, Codex, Cursor
Get a specific score for every fraud use case
Payment fraud. Account takeovers. Multi-accounting. And more. Fraud Score trains on the specific fraud types you set.
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3x more precise fake account detection according to leading marketplace.
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50% more fraud caught without blocking good users.
Interactive diagram: pick a fraud type to light up its labeled events in your event stream and see its model score new events against a threshold.
Customized to your specific fraud problems
Input labeled fraud events and get a unique score. Recognize and deter attacks faster.
Detection that’s tailored to your traffic
Fraud Score is trained on and adapts to your unique events and patterns.
Predictive power built on device intelligence
Fraud Score turns our industry-leading signals into a targeted threat assessment.
Build a tailored model
Upload fraud labels
Select a predefined fraud category and define custom labels within it.
Visitor ID
Labels
Source
|J3ngNvdR7BIow0HlEUW7
|CSV upload
|pXb4Tq9LmZ2wKc7RhY0e
|Manual
|a8FzQ1uVn5sDj3GtE6yW
|None
|CSV upload
|Hk2rM7cX0bLp9NqT4vJz
|Manual
Training your model
Specific models are trained using submitted labels and Fingerprint signals.
Get scores by API
Fraud score arrives in the existing API response with context around types.Read Server API docs(opens in a new tab)
{ "labels": [ { "label": "bad_guest", "category": "account_takeover", "prediction": true, "ml_score": 0.78, "threshold": 0.65, "version": "3" }, { "label": "chargebacks", "category": "payment_fraud", "prediction": false, "ml_score": 0.21, "threshold": 0.60, "version": "5" } ]}
Start predicting fraud
volume of traffic and the ability to label 1,000+ fraud instances.