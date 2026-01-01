Interactive diagram: pick a fraud type to light up its labeled events in your event stream and see its model score new events against a threshold.

Fraud types Payment Fraud Account Takeover Promo Abuse Create new label: "bot abuse" | Customized to your specific fraud problems Input labeled fraud events and get a unique score. Recognize and deter attacks faster.

Labeled events Payment 3,418 Chargeback 27 Login 7,764 Signup 1,352 Password Reset 214 Email Change 58 Checkout 902 Post 11,803 Trial Start 486 Phone Verify 139 MFA Prompt 391 Review 645 Coupon 2,049 Referral 173 Card Update 81 Email Verify 927 Comment 5,126 Recovery 46 Promo Code 768 Account Link 233 Detection that’s tailored to your traffic Fraud Score is trained on and adapts to your unique events and patterns.