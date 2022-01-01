What is Credential Stuffing?

Credential Stuffing is a method of account takeover where an attacker attempts to gain access to as many customer accounts as possible. Typically performed as an automated (brute force) attack, credential stuffing occurs when random combinations of usernames and passwords are submitted until a valid set is found and login is successful. OWAPS notes that “credential stuffing is one of the most common techniques used to take over user accounts.”

Credential Stuffing attacks are effective because of the high probability of password reuse. Some studies suggest that as high as 85% of users will reuse the same credentials for multiple services. As long as password reuse is a common user behavior, Credential Stuffing will always be an attack vector of interest to bad actors.

Attack Stages:

An attacker accesses lists of username and password pairs collected from data breaches. An attacker uses automated tools to test the username and password pairs on a web application. As soon as a successful login happens, an attacker uses credentials for profit. They may use the account to make fraudulent purchases, phishing attempts, online scams, sell private information, or sell the login credentials.

Why is Credential Stuffing Prevention Important?

While the success of Credential Stuffing attacks is generally low in the one to three percent range, the negative effect of a successful attack can be tremendous. EY Global research found that customer trust can be destroyed by a cyber attack.

Businesses are being increasingly held accountable by the public and regulators to ensure their user’s data security and safety. It has become common for companies to sustain stiff fines and legal action under laws such as GDPR if their security standards, breach communication processes, and best practices are lacking in compliance.

In 2018, the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) fined Uber £385,000 for "a series of avoidable data security flaws" exposing the data of approximately 2.7 million UK customers. In 2021, the French Data Protection Authority (CNIL) fined a data controller and its data processor €225,000 “for failure to implement adequate security measures to protect customer data against credential stuffing attacks on the website of the data controller.”

How to Prevent Credential Stuffing

FingerprintJS Pro provides a unique identifier for every visitor to your website (the visitorId ) collected behind the scenes anytime someone visits a webpage with our JavaScript fingerprinting agent installed. Since malicious attackers might forge this data, FingerprintJS Pro also provides tools for validating these identifiers sent by your front end. As a result, you will protect your users and your business against Credential Stuffing and other account takeover attacks with the proposed approaches. At the same time, your legit users won’t experience any additional friction.

Since you know your product and business landscape best, it’s up to you to decide how to configure anti-fraud workflows to utilize the visitorId to catch fraud on your website. Below, we have described some steps and best practices to use as a starting point for your custom solution.

Configuring FingerprintJS Pro for Credential Stuffing prevention

To use FingerprintJS Pro effectively to prevent all forms of account-related fraud, you should configure logic that utilizes the visitorId among other timestamped data in conjunction with credentials provided by a user. It is crucial to think through both the logic used to determine suspicious activity, as well as the challenge actions that should be taken when a visitor is flagged.

Suspicious Activity Logic

We recommend that when a visitor attempts to log in, the visitorId and login credentials are sent to your application server, where they persist in the storage layer. Using this data, you can compare the current visitorId and credential pairing to previous attempts to catch threats.

Here are the recommended logic rules for Credential Stuffing:

First, you need to add the FingerprintJS Pro JavaScript agent to your webpage. Alternatively, if your frontend uses modern frameworks such as React.js or Angular, one can use one of our libraries instead.

const fpPromise = import ( 'https://fpcdn.io/v3/your-public-api-key' ) . then ( FingerprintJS => FingerprintJS . load ( { endpoint : 'https://metrics.yourdomain.com' } ) ) ; fpPromise . then ( fp => fp . get ( ) ) . then ( fpResult => { result = fpResult } )

The endpoint property is quite important and is used for the Subdomain setup. Using a subdomain is required for correct identification while using Fingerprint Pro.

Send the user’s credentials together with visitorId and requestId to your authentication API.

- Send the user’s credentials together with `visitorId` and `requestId` to your authentication API. ```jsx const loginData = { userName, password, visitorId: result.visitorId, requestId: result.requestId, }; const response = await fetch('/api/authenticate', { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify(loginData), headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', Accept: 'application/json', }, }); ```

All next steps should be performed on the backend. If your backend logic is built on top of Node.js, you can use FingerprintJS Server API Node.js SDK.

const visitorId = req . body . visitorId ; const requestId = req . body . requestId ; const isRequestIdFormatValid = / ^\d{13}\.[a-zA-Z0-9]{6}$ / . test ( requestId ) ; const isVisitorIdFormatValid = / ^[a-zA-Z0-9]{20}$ / . test ( visitorId ) ; if ( ! isRequestIdFormatValid || ! isVisitorIdFormatValid ) { reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; persistUnsuccessfulLoginAttempt ( ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

All next steps and checks will be performed using data provided by FingerprintJS Pro Server API. Therefore, we need to obtain visitor data, first. Alternatively, one can also use the Webhooks functionality.

const fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl = new URL ( ` https://api.fpjs.io/visitors/ ${ visitorId } ` ) ; fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl . searchParams . append ( 'request_id' , requestId ) ; const visitorServerApiResponse = await fetch ( fingerprintJSProServerApiUrl . href , { method : 'GET' , headers : { 'Auth-API-Key' : 'secret-api-key' } } ) ; if ( visitorServerApiResponse . status !== 200 ) { persistUnsuccessfulLoginAttempt ( ) ; } const visitorData = await visitorServerApiResponse . json ( ) ; return visitorData ;

The Server API response must contain information about this specific identification request. If not, the request might have been tampered with and we don't trust this identification attempt.

if ( visitorData . error || visitorData . visits . length !== 1 ) { persistUnsuccessfulLoginAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

An attacker might have acquired a valid requestId and visitorId via phishing. It's recommended to check the freshness of the identification request to prevent replay attacks.

if ( new Date ( ) . getTime ( ) - visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . timestamp > 3000 ) { persistUnsuccessfulLoginAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

The Confidence Score reflects the system's degree of certainty that the visitor identifier is correct. If it's lower than the certain threshold we recommend using an additional way of verification, e.g. 2FA or email.

if ( visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . confidence . score < 0.95 ) { persistUnsuccessfulLoginAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponseAndChallenge ( ) ; }

We want to check if the authentication request comes from the same IP address as the identification request.

if ( request . headers [ 'x-forwarded-for' ] . split ( ',' ) [ 0 ] !== visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . ip ) { persistUnsuccessfulLoginAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

Checks if the authentication request comes from a known origin and if the authentication request's origin corresponds to the origin provided by the FingerprintJS Pro Server API. Additionally, one should also set the Request Filtering in the dashboard.

const ourOrigins = [ 'https://protect-login.example.com' , ] ; const visitorDataOrigin = new URL ( visitorData . visits [ 0 ] . url ) . origin ; if ( ( visitorDataOrigin !== request . headers [ 'origin' ] || ! ourOrigins . includes ( visitorDataOrigin ) || ! ourOrigins . includes ( request . headers [ 'origin' ] ) ) ) { persistUnsuccessfulLoginAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

We also need to get all unsuccessful attempts during the last 24 hours for this given visitor. If a visitor reached the threshold, we won’t perform login action. If the visitorId performed five unsuccessful login attempts during the last 24 hours, we do not perform the login. The count of attempts and time window might vary.

const visitorLoginAttemptCountQueryResult = await db . query ( "SELECT COUNT(*) AS count FROM login_attempts WHERE visitor_id = ? AND timestamp > ? AND login_attempt_result NOT IN (?, ?, ?)" , [ visitorId , new Date ( ) . getTime ( ) - 24 * 60 * 1000 , "Passed" , "TooManyLoginAttempts" , "Challenged" ] ) ; if ( visitorLoginAttemptCountQueryResult . count > 5 ) { persistUnsuccessfulLoginAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; }

Finally, we can check if the provided credentials are correct. It’s also a good practice to check if they’ve ever logged in using the provided visitorId before. If not, we recommend using an additional way of verification, e.g. 2FA or email.

if ( areCredentialsCorrect ( request . body . userName , request . body . password ) ) { if ( isLoggingInFromKnownDevice ( visitorData . visitorId , mockedUser . knownVisitorIds ) ) { persistSuccessfulLoginAttempt ( ) ; return getOkReponse ( ) ; } else { persistUnsuccessfulLoginAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; } } else { persistUnsuccessfulLoginAttempt ( ) ; reportSuspiciousActivity ( req ) ; return getForbiddenReponse ( ) ; } function isLoggingInFromKnownDevice ( providedVisitorId , knownVisitorIds ) { return knownVisitorIds . includes ( providedVisitorId ) ; }

Challenge Actions

You can require additional verification or authentication steps to stop fraudsters from further access for suspicious login attempts as defined by your suspicious activity logic.

In all the cases above, we suggest ignoring login attempts, notifying account owners about the suspicious activity via email/SMS/phone, or challenging the attempted login with two-factor authentication.

Explore our Credential Stuffing prevention demo

We have built a Credential Stuffing prevention demo to demonstrate the above concepts. Use this demo to see how you can use Fingerprint Pro in conjunction with simple logic rules to protect a login form. If you want to explore code, check our interactive Stackblitz demo or open-source GitHub repository. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to support@fingerprintjs.com.