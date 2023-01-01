Fingerprint vs.
ThreatMetrix

About ThreatMetrix

ThreatMetrix, provided by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, is a leading cybersecurity and fraud prevention solution.

According to the company, it analyzes various data points to establish unique digital identities for users, allowing organizations to distinguish between genuine users and potential fraudsters. With applications across industries like banking, eCommerce, and gaming, ThreatMetrix helps detect and prevent fraud.

Key offerings

  • Digital identity intelligence analyzes device information to accurately identify and authenticate users.
  • Behavioral biometrics analyzes the way a user interacts with their device.
  • ThreatMetrix provides its own SDKs and APIs for integration.
  • Digital identity network that collects and analyzes data from millions of transactions and interactions across industries and geographies.

Why choose Fingerprint

Highest available accuracy (99.5%)

Device identification that uses a modern, tech-forward approach that is not reliant on cookies, IP addresses, or user agent strings, delivering high accuracy despite current privacy features such as Apple’s ITP, Google’s Privacy Sandbox, and similar initiatives.

Swift response times

Global access with consistently fast response times (~400ms) versus up to 2+ second response times for other legacy players.

Future-proof

Fingerprint continues to invest in research and development initiatives (45 person R&D team and growing) versus older technology with diminishing investment in accuracy.

Ease of integration and extensibility of deployment

Fingerprint integrates within days versus weeks or months and provides more control to clients. It also fits easily with decisioning environments and models to solve multiple use cases.

Price

Significantly lower cost, resulting in much greater ROI for clients.

Feature Table

FeaturesFingerprintThreatMetrix
AccuracyUp to 99.5%~50%
Integration timeHours to daysDays to months
PricingAccessible pricingHighly priced
Speed~400msUp to 2 seconds +
Configuration ComplexityAccurate out of the boxTakes months
Decision makingMore control with the clientRisk scores can contribute to false positives
Mobile Device SDKs for Android & iOSYesYes
Incognito Detection & IdentificationHigh stability between normal & incognito modeLow stability & poor accuracy when cookies not available

