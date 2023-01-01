ThreatMetrix, provided by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, is a leading cybersecurity and fraud prevention solution.
According to the company, it analyzes various data points to establish unique digital identities for users, allowing organizations to distinguish between genuine users and potential fraudsters. With applications across industries like banking, eCommerce, and gaming, ThreatMetrix helps detect and prevent fraud.
Device identification that uses a modern, tech-forward approach that is not reliant on cookies, IP addresses, or user agent strings, delivering high accuracy despite current privacy features such as Apple’s ITP, Google’s Privacy Sandbox, and similar initiatives.
Global access with consistently fast response times (~400ms) versus up to 2+ second response times for other legacy players.
Fingerprint continues to invest in research and development initiatives (45 person R&D team and growing) versus older technology with diminishing investment in accuracy.
Fingerprint integrates within days versus weeks or months and provides more control to clients. It also fits easily with decisioning environments and models to solve multiple use cases.
Significantly lower cost, resulting in much greater ROI for clients.
|Features
|Fingerprint
|ThreatMetrix
|Accuracy
|Up to 99.5%
|~50%
|Integration time
|Hours to days
|Days to months
|Pricing
|Accessible pricing
|Highly priced
|Speed
|~400ms
|Up to 2 seconds +
|Configuration Complexity
|Accurate out of the box
|Takes months
|Decision making
|More control with the client
|Risk scores can contribute to false positives
|Mobile Device SDKs for Android & iOS
|Yes
|Yes
|Incognito Detection & Identification
|High stability between normal & incognito mode
|Low stability & poor accuracy when cookies not available